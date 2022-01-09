Ashes 2021-22: Key records made in Australia vs England 4th Test
Usman Khawaja hit twin centuries in the Sydney Test after scoring 137 and 101* runs in both innings. He became the ninth player in history to scored Ashes tons in both innings of a Test.
Khawaja also become the third-oldest player at the age of 35 years 19 days old, to score a century batting at number five in a men's Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Stuart Broad returned with the 19th five-wicket haul of his Test career during the 1st innings of the match after picking 5/101. He is now the 5th oldest player at the age of 35years and 196 days to take a five-for against Australia at the SCG.
Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner in the 1st innings of the match. Broad has now dismissed Warner for a total of 13 times in 43 innings, which is the most dismissals of a batter by a particular bowler in Test cricket since 2001.
Jonny Bairstow hit a century of 137 runs off 260 balls in England's 1st batting innings and became the first English batter after Alaistair Cook's 244 in 2017 to score a century in Australia.
Zak Crawley scored a vital knock of 77 runs for England in their 2nd batting innings and became the third-youngest English opener at the age of 23 years and 340 days old to register a 50+ score.
Steve Smith dismissed Jack Leach in the fourth innings of the match and picked his first Test wicket for Australia since 2016.
