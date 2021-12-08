Ashes 2021/22: Last 6 winners of the coveted urn between Australia and England
England won the 2010-11 Ashes 3-1
After winning in 2011 Ashes, England went on to win the Ashes in 2013 3-0
The Aussies came back stronger in the 2013/14 campaign by doing a whitewash over England.
England were quick to regain the Ashes urn beating Australia 3-2 in 2015.
In 2017/18, Australia won the Ashes 4-0
The 2019 edition of the Ashes saw the two teams share the trophy after both teams finished with 2 wins each and a draw.
