Ashes 2021: 3 key stats that emerged on Day 1 of The Gabba Test
Mitchell Starc dismissed Rory Burns in the 1st ball of the Ashes 2021. Burns became the 1st English batter since Stanley Worthington in 1936 to be out in the 1st ball of the Brisbane Test.
Pat Cummins returned with a five-wicket haul as Australia bowled out England on Day 1. In the process, he became the first captain since Bob Willis in 1982 to take a 5-for in the Ashes.
England were bundled out on a score of 147 runs in the 1st innings at Gabba. This is their lowest score while batting first in an innings of Ashes since 1958.
