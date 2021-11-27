Ashes 2021: 3 players who could replace Tim Paine in Australia's Playing XI
Image: cricket.com.au
Matthew Wade has played 36 Test matches for Australia. He last played against India in Jan 2021 as a pure batter.
Image: cricket.com.au
Alex Carey is yet to play Test cricket but has a lot of experience in white-ball games for Australia. He has kept wickets for AUS on several occasions.
Image: cricket.com.au
Josh Inglis is yet to make his international debut for Australia but he was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning squad. He keeps wicket in domestic cricket.
Image: cricket.com.au