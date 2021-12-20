Ashes 2021: 5 key records broken by Joe Root as England skipper in Tests
Joe Root has become the highest run-scorer for England in Tests as captain. Root with 4859 runs as captain has surpassed Alastair Cook to achieve the milestone.
Joe Root has scored more runs than anybody else in Test cricket in 2021. He has over 1600 runs in 14 matches this year.
Joe Root has become the first player since South Africa's Graeme Smith in 2008 to score more than 1,600 runs in Test cricket in a calendar year.
Joe Root has scored 11 50+ score in Test cricket as England captain. He has surpassed Peter May to achieve the milestone.
Joe Root has surpassed veteran pacer Stuart Broad in terms of total wickets taken in Tests this year. While Root has 14 wickets in as many games, Broad has 12 wickets in 7 matches.
