Ashes 2021: 5 key records that are nearly impossible to break
England spinner Jim Laker's bowling figure of 10/53 during the 1956 Ashes Test in Manchester is nearly impossible to be broken
Sir Donald Bradman scored 5,028 runs in the Ashes series which he played from 1928 to 1948. He still remains as the leading run-scorer in Ashes
Shane Warne with 195 wickets leads the wicket-taking chart in Ashes. Warne also owns the joint-most 10-wicket hauls (4) in the Ashes.
Ian Healy holds the record for most dismissals in Ashes to date. The wicketkeeper-batsman has 135 dismissals with 123 catches and 12 stumpings.
Allan Border holds the record for the most number of wins as skipper in the Ashes series to date. The former cricketer led the team in 28 matches and has recorded13 wins, has 6 loss and 9 draws.
