Ashes 2021: 5 leading run-scorers among current players
Joe Root currently has 1694 runs is the leading run-getter for England among current players in Ashes. In 2017/18 Ashes series played in Australia, Root had made 378 runs including five half-centuries.
Steve Smith has till date scored 2800 runs and needs 423 runs to surpass Allan Border as the third-highest run-scorer in Ashes of all time.
David Warner has till date scored a total of 1615 runs from 23 Test matches at an average of 39.39. During the last Ashes, Warner had 95 runs from 10 innings and will hope to do better this time.
Ben Stokes has 921 runs in total with unbeaten 135 runs being his best. During the previous Ashe series, Stokes scored 441 runs and was second behind Steve Smith (774).
Stuart Broad is known for his bowling exploits but he is no mug with the bat either. He has 899 runs in total and has four half-centuries against Australia with the highest score being 65.
