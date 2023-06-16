Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 16 ,2023
Ashes 2023: 5 Australia players to watch out for
Image: AP
Travis Head will be one of the top Aussie players to watch out for as he hit a sensational 163-run knock in the WTC final. He is also no. 3 in the ICC rankings.
Image: AP
Marnus Labuschagne is the no. 1 ranked Test batsman in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.
Image: AP
Smith hammered his 31st Test century against India in the WTC final and climbed to no. 2 in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.
Image: AP
The captain of the newly crowned ICC World Test champions, Pat Cummin heads into the Ashes 2023 after taking four wickets against India.
Image: AP
Veteran speedster Mitchel Starc's importance in the Aussie bowling line-up can not be ignored at any cost.
Image: AP
