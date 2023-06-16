Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ashes 2023: 5 England players to watch out for
Image: AP
Harry Brook will certainly be one of the top English players to look out for in Ashes 2023, as he has smashed 818 runs in just 7 Tests in his career.
Image: AP
Former English captain Joe Root heads into the Ashes 2023 on the back of three fifties and a century in his last five Test innings.
Image: AP
The leading wicket-taker for England in the format, James Anderson will be another top player to watch out for. He has 685 wickets to his name in 179 Test games
Image: AP
Ollie Robinson has grabbed 66 wickets so far in just 16 Test matches in his young international career.
Image: AP
England will undoubtedly rely on Ben Stokes as he heads into his first Ashes series as a captain.
Image: AP
The England vs Australia, Ashes 2023 series kicks off with the Edgbaston Test on Friday, June 16.
Image: AP
