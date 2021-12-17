Ashes: List of records broken by Marnus Labuschagne in 2nd Test
Marnus Labuschagne has become the fifth-fastest player in Test history to score 2000 runs. He reached the milestone in 34 innings.
Labuschagne has surpassed the legendary Sir Don Bradman's record of most 50-plus Test scores after 20 games. He has 17 fifty-plus scores in 20 matches.
Labuschagne has become the second batter to score 550 or more runs in Day-Night Tests after teammate David Warner.
