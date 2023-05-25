Niharika Sanjeeiv
May 25 ,2023
Ashish Vidyarthi, Neena Gupta, Kabir Bedi: Celebs who married late in life
Rupali Barua/Instagram
In 2022, Hansal Mehta got married at the age of 54 with Safeena after 17 years of dating. Together they have two childrens.
Hansal Mehta/Instagram
Neena Gupta got married to New Delhi-based CA Vivek Mehra when she was in her 50s.
Neena Gupta/Instagram
Ashish Vidyarthi got married at the age of 60 to Rupali Barua.
Rupali Barua/Instagram
Preity Zinta, at the age of 41, got married to now-husband Gene Goodenough. In 2021, the couple welcomed twins, daughter Gia and son Jai, via surrogacy.
Preity Zinta/Instagram
Kabir Bedi, at the age of 70, got married to Parveen Dusanj. It was his fourth wedding.
Kabir Bedi/Instagram
Urmila Matondkar got married to long-time boyfriend Mohsin Akhtar in a low-key ceremony in 2016. She was 42 when she tied the knot.
Urmila Matondkar/Instagram
