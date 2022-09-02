Vidit Dhawan
Asia Cup 2022: 4 players who can replace KL Rahul at the top of order if he gets dropped
Image: AP
KL Rahul's poor form since returning from injury could see him dropped for the next game in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.
Image: PTI
Team India's vice-captain was dismissed for a duck in the opening game against Pakistan before managing to score 36 runs off 39 deliveries against Hong Kong.
Image: PTI
If Rahul does get dropped, Team India could replace him with Suryakumar Yadav at the top of the order.
Image: Instagram@IndianCricketTeam
After scoring 18 runs in the opening game, Suryakumar won the Player of the Match after his brilliant 68-run innings off just 28 deliveries against Hong Kong.
Image: AP
Team India could also open the batting with Virat Kohli, who seems to have rediscovered his form at the Asia Cup 2022.
Image: AP
After scoring 35 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli also smacked an unbeaten 59-run knock off 44 balls against Hong Kong.
Image: BCCI
Team India could also consider getting Deepak Hooda in the side who was extremely impressive in the recent series against the West Indies.
Image: BCCI
If the Men in Blue decide to play Hooda, they will also get another part-time spin option.
Image: AP
Team India could also experiment with Rishabh Pant at the top of the order.
Image: AP
With Dinesh Karthik having been deemed as the finisher in the side, Pant could help them get a good start to the innings.
Image: AP
