Vishal Tiwari
Sep 12 ,2022
Asia Cup 2022: 8 major milestones achieved by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others in UAE
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first batsman in Asia Cup (T20Is) to score a century.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the leading Indian run-scorer in the Asia Cup.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli has once again become the second-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals.
Image: BCCI
Rohit is currently third in the all-time run-scorer’s list in the Asia Cup. He has 1016 runs in the tournament.
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal has become the latest Indian to take 200 wickets in international cricket.
Image: ICC
Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 71* against Pakistan is the highest individual score in Asia Cup batting at No. 4.
Image: Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in an Asia Cup (T20I) game.
Image: BCCI
Kohli now has the highest number of M.O.M awards in the Asia Cup than any other player in the history of the tournament.
Image: BCCI
