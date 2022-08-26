Vishal Tiwari
Asia Cup 2022: Behind-the-scenes footage of Team India's photoshoot
Team India players on Friday took part in a photoshoot session ahead of the start of the 2022 Asia Cup.
The Indian team is slated to begin its Asia Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.
Indian players were seen enjoying the photoshoot ahead of the commencement of the Asia Cup.
The BCCI shared a video showing some behind-the-scenes action during the photoshoot.
In this pic, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Avesh Khan can be seen posing together.
The Indian team will be without head coach Rahul Dravid, at least in the first match. Dravid is COVID positive.
VVS Laxman has been named the interim coach of the Indian team in absence of Dravid.
Indian players took part in a training session on Thursday night at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
