Suraj Alva
Sep 01 ,2022
Asia Cup 2022: Big talking points as India thump Hong Kong to enter Super 4
Image: ACC media/Twitter
Team India confirmed their entry into the Asia Cup Super 4 stage following their 40-run victory over Hong Kong on Wednesday evening.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Suryakumar Yadav was in sublime form against Hong Kong smashing an unbeaten 26-ball 68 runs to give Indian bowlers a solid total to defend.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli carried the momentum from the previous match against Pakistan to smash his first half-century in T20I since February against Hong Kong.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar spell of 1/15 in three overs never gave Hong Kong a shot at chasing the total. He had picked up four-wicket haul against Pakistan in 1st match
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Rohit Sharma once again failed to make runs despite getting the start against Hong Kong. the Indian skipper could only manage 21 runs from 13 balls
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
KL Rahul looked unimpressive despite managing to get some runs against Hong Kong. Having got out for a duck against Pakistan the opener scored 39-ball 36 runs.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
After a good outing against Pakistan, Arshdeep Singh looked ordinary against Hong Kong leaking runs. The pacer finished the match with figures of 1/44
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Just like Arshdeep, Avesh Khan also did not have great outing as he leaked runs against Hong Kong. The pacer finished the match with figures of 1/53 in 4 overs.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
