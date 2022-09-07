Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Asia Cup 2022: Five issues Team India need to resolve if they want to win T20 World Cup
Image: @indiancricketteam/@t20worldcup/Instagram
India needs to better their death bowling if they want to win the T20 World Cup. India has leaked too many runs in the slog overs during their last two defeats.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the lead pacer for India in Asia Cup 2022. However, Kumar has given away 19 and 14 runs respectively India’s last two Super 4 games.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
India’s team selection has been one of the points of discussion in the cricket world.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
In the Asia Cup 2022, India have benched Dinesh Karthik after only one game, while Deepak Hooda has been used in the wrong positions.
Image: AP
The Indian team’s bowling performances in Asia Cup 2022 can be considered a wake-up call for the Men In Blue.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
India need their prime bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel to be fit in time before the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in October.
Image: AP
Lack of runs by the Indian middle order is also a matter of concern for the team in Asia Cup 2022.
Image: PTI
While Karthik was replaced by Rishabh Pant after India’s 1st game, Pant has failed to make a notable contribution. The team needs to sort out who plays.
Image: PTI
India would also be hopeful that allrounder Ravindra Jadeja recovers in time, who will be a key player for the team at the T20 World Cup.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
