Suraj Alva
Sep 02 ,2022
Asia Cup 2022: Indian players including Virat and Rohit unwind at the beach in UAE
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli strolls down the beach as he prepares to enjoy some water sports as Indian players chill ahead of next Asia Cup match
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Arshdeep Singh did not have a great match against Hong Kong as he leaked runs. The pacer however was thoroughly enjoying the break and doing Standup paddleboard
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Rohit Sharma is going through a poor form on the field however the Team India skipper thoroughly enjoyed Kayakeying during the fun activity
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Ravichandran Ashwin who is yet to play in Asia Cup along with Yuzvendra Chahal decided to take a boat and enjoy pedalling in the water.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been bowling really well in the tournament tries his hand at Standup paddleboard during fun activity.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Not only Rohit Sharma but Virat Kohli also thoroughly enjoyed the Kayakeying while taking part in the fun activity
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Besides enjoying watersports, Virat Kohli along with rest of his teammates played a game of beach volleyball.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Team India opener KL Rahul and the rest of the members of the squad enjoy a game of beach volleyball ahead of the super 4 clash.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Rahul Dravid who has been travelling with the team for quite some time enjoys some time with the rest of the supporting staff members at the beach.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
