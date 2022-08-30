Vidit Dhawan
Aug 30 ,2022
Asia Cup 2022: Team India get match ready for Hong Kong clash; See pics
Image: Twitter@BCCI
After defeating Pakistan in their opening game, Team India will now face Hong Kong on August 31.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Ahead of the clash, the players could be seen training hard in the nets.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
KL Rahul will hope to put his disappointments aside and hit a huge score against Hong Kong.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
It remains to be seen if Ravindra Jadeja once again gets to bat at four or if did he do so just for one match.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
As for Rishabh Pant, it remains to be seen if he will get to play a game or if he would continue to be benched.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Dinesh Karthik seems India's first-choice wicket-keeper after having played against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
As for Ravi Bishnoi, it will be interesting to see if he gets to play ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal or not.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Deepak Hooda has been a star performer for India and is likely to keep his position in the playing 11.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
It will be interesting to see if R Ashwin gets the nod to play as the second spinner.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
If Team India were to defeat Hong Kong, they would qualify for the Super 4s.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
