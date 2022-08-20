Suraj Alva
Aug 20 ,2022
Asia Cup 2022: Team India's best possible XI for the tournament
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rohit Sharma will have important role to play by providing a solid start to the team at the top. He will be hoping to lead the team from the front with the bat.
Image: AP
The ongoing series against Zimbabwe will be KL Rahul's best chance to get some form before Asia Cup. He is expected to be among runs during the tournament.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli's form is a huge concern for Team India. However, he is still a big match player and against Pakistan, he will look to be among runs.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav's 360-degree batting has cemented his place in India's T20 team. His ability to find gaps and score runs will be important for the team.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Rishabh Pant's ability to score runs at a brisk pace can come in handy for team. The left-hander will be vital during acceleration in middle and slog overs.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Hardik Pandya has made an impressive comeback from injury scoring runs and also picking wickets. H is likely to bat at No 6 and play finisher's role.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Ravindra Jadeja's 3D play has helped India win many matches. The all-rounder is a vital part fo the team and could be vital on the turning tracks in UAE.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
In Shami's absence, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will have to take wickets in the powerplay. With his swing bowling Kumar can provide India with an early breakthrough.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal will be crucial in terms of taking wickets during middle overs. The leg spinner in the past has been able to do well in high-pressure matches.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Arshdeep Singh recently made India debut and has been impressive with death bowling. He will have a crucial role to play during the final overs in Asia cup
Image: AP
Deepak Hooda has made a case for T20 World Cup team with good performances. The Asia Cup will be a chance to seal the spot for the big event in Australia.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
