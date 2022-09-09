Suraj Alva
Sep 09 ,2022
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli breaks plethora of records after his 71st century vs AFG
India registered a crushing victory over Afghanistan in their final match of the Asia Cup with Virat Kohli ending his century drought.
Virat Kohli not only recorded his maiden T20I score but also smashed Rohit Sharma's record of 118 runs against Sri Lanka.
Virat Kohli became sixth Indian to smash a century in T20I. The other players in the list are Rohit, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda.
Virat Kohli became the third Indian to cross 24,000 international runs. He is behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar and current coach Rahul Dravid.
Virat Kohli's innings of 122 runs aginst Afghanistan made him the first batter to score a century in Men’s Asia Cup T20s.
Virat Kohli's century made him India’s leading run-scorer in Asia Cup history with 1042 runs.The record was previously held by current skipper Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli's 6 sixes against Afghanistan made him the second Indian to smash 100 T20I sixes after Rohit Sharma. Overall he is the 100th batter to do it.
Virat Kohli hundred against Afghanistan also helped him equal Ricky Ponting for the second-most international hundreds (71).
