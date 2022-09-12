Suraj Alva
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli to Wanindu Hasaranga, a look at the best Playing XI
Image: AP
Virat Kohli's form was a big question before the tournament but he finished with 276 runs in 5 matches.
Image: AP
Mohammad Rizwan finished as the leading run-getter of the tournament but failed to help Pakistan lift the Asia cup title.
Image: AP
Dasun Shanaka led the team by example playing some vital knocks during the entire tournament. He finished the campaign with 111 runs from 6 matches.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 191 runs during the tournament. The left-hander played match-winning knock in the final and help the team to victory.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
Pathum Nissanka played really well during the tournament and was instrumental in giving Sri Lanka a good start when needed.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
Wanindu Hasaranga will take the all-rounder's spot following an impressive campaign. Not only did he chip in with runs but also picked 9 wickets.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
Mohammad Nawaz not only played good knocks during the tournament but also finished the tournament as the third highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets.
Image: AP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker. The pacer scalped 11 wickets from 5 matches.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
Haris Rauf bowled a brilliant spell in the final but could not help the team lift the title. Th epacer however ended up with 8 wickets in the tournament.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
Naseem Shah was impressive throughout the tournament giving early breakthroughs during the powerplay. The youngster finished the tournament with 7 wickets.
Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram
