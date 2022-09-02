Vishal Tiwari
Sep 02 ,2022
Asia Cup: Hong Kong players visit Indian dressing room, interact with Rohit & Virat
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Indian cricketers interacted with Hong Kong players after the match on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the Indian stars who met with Hong Kong players.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Players from both teams exchanged signed jerseys with each other and also clicked pictures.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul were also present in the dressing room.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
In this pic, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen giving a signed bat to one of the Hong Kong players.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
The picture shows Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik posing for a picture with a Hong Kong player.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Find Out More