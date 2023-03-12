Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 12 ,2023
Asian nominees at Oscars 2023
Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose is nominated in the Best Original Song category.
Image: boselyricist/Twitter
MM Keeravaani has composed Naatu Naatu and shares his Best Original Song nomination with lyricist Chandrabose.
Image: goldenglobes/Twitter
Director Kartiki Gonsalves received an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category for The Elephant Whisperers.
Image: EarthSpectrum/Twitter
Producer Guneet Monga shares her Oscar nomination with Kartiki Gonsalves.
Image: guneetmonga/Instagram
All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen received an Oscar nod in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Producer Aman Mann is also nominated with him.
Image: shaunak_sen/Instagram
Actor Michelle Yeoh is nominated in the Best Actress category at the Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Image: michelleyeoh_official/Instagram
Ke Huy Quan received an Oscar nod for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Image: kehuyquan/Instagram
Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once also landed an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.
Image: stephaniehsuofficial/Instagram
Hong Chau received a nod for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Whale.
Image: SAGawards/Twitter
Find Out More