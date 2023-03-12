Nitish Vashishtha

Mar 12 ,2023

Asian nominees at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose is nominated in the Best Original Song category. Image: boselyricist/Twitter
MM Keeravaani has composed Naatu Naatu and shares his Best Original Song nomination with lyricist Chandrabose. Image: goldenglobes/Twitter
Director Kartiki Gonsalves received an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film category for The Elephant Whisperers. Image: EarthSpectrum/Twitter
Producer Guneet Monga shares her Oscar nomination with Kartiki Gonsalves. Image: guneetmonga/Instagram
All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen received an Oscar nod in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. Producer Aman Mann is also nominated with him. Image: shaunak_sen/Instagram
Actor Michelle Yeoh is nominated in the Best Actress category at the Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Image: michelleyeoh_official/Instagram
Ke Huy Quan received an Oscar nod for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Image: kehuyquan/Instagram
Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once also landed an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. Image: stephaniehsuofficial/Instagram
Hong Chau received a nod for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Whale. Image: SAGawards/Twitter
