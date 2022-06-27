Assam Floods: Devastating visuals from Silchar as state continues to battle disaster
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha
The ongoing Assam floods have impacted millions as heavy rainfall and landslides have wreaked havoc on citizens.
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha
The significant rainfall has been persistent since June 15 and several individuals from across the country have been sending their thoughts and prayers to those impacted.
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha
Several visuals of devastation from Assam have been accessed by Republic Media Network as the state continues to fight the disaster.
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority recently conducted a drone survey to assess the damage caused in key areas of the region.
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha
The drones have also been carrying out flood inundation mapping and are providing assistance and relief to inaccessible areas during the crisis.
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha
The Art of Living and International Association for Human Values have helped to provide essentials to over 3,000 families in impacted areas
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha
In a recent development, as per ANI, the Indian Army's 282 Medium Regiment provided medical aid in Silchar amid the ongoing situation.
Image: Pallavi Purkayastha