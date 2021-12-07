Astrophotographer captures most detailed image of the sun; don't miss
Image: Instagram/Andrew McCarthy
Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has released the most detailed image of the sun through Instagram
Going by the name @cosmic-background on Instagram, McCarthy stitched together 1,50,000 individual pictures together
Captured with a special method through a telescope, each picture has a size of 300 MB, says the photographer
"It was a very good day on the sun that day", McCarthy had said following the picture release.
