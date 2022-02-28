Asus 8z, the compact Android flagship launched in India: Check price and specs
Image: Asus
The Asus 8z comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 screen resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Image: Asus
Under the hood, the compact smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform that is built on 5nm technology. The CPU is accompanied by Adreno 660 GPU and the Indian variant comes with 8/128GB storage.
Image: Asus
The primary camera on the Asus 8z is a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with OIS and the secondary lens is a 12MP ultrawide Sony IMX 363 flagship sensor. The selfie camera on the Asus 8z is a 12MP Sont IMX663 sensor with autofocus.
Image: Asus
The smartphone has a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with a 30W charger in the box. Additionally, the Asus 8z is IP68 certified and weighs 169 grams
Image: Asus
The top panel of the smartphone features a secondary noise cancellation microphone while the rear panel features the speaker grill, LED light, Type-C charging port, primary microphone and the SIM tray.
Image: Asus
The Asus 8z will be available in two colours for Indian consumers - Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black. It will be available on Flipkart from March 7, 2022, at Rs. 42,999.
Image: Asus