Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched in India: Check price and specifications
The new Chromebook by Asus is called Chromebook CX1101 is priced in India for Rs. 19,999 and will be available in Flipkart from December 15, 2021.
The Asus Chromebook CX1101 will come with an HD LCD display with 1,336 x 786. The keyboard on the new Chromebook has a 1.5mm key travel and a 10 million keystroke life.
On the inside, the Asus Chromebook CX1101 will come with a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 chipset, along with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. It also has 64GB of eMMC storage.
The device has a 3-cell 42Whr battery, that is said to last up to 13 hours by the company. Additionally, it also supports 45W charging via a USB-C port.
The trackpad supports multi-finger gestures, and the device has multiple ports for connectivity, including a 3.5mm audio jack.
