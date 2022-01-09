Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable Runs On Windows 11 Pro Education: Check Specifications
Image: Asus
The Asus ExpertBook B3 detachable comes with a removable keyboard and can be used both as a portable laptop and a touchscreen tablet that runs on Windows 11 Pro Education.
The Asus ExpertBook B3 detachable features a 10.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution. The display covers 121% of the sRGB colour space and a peak brightness of 320 nits.
Under the hood, the Asus ExpertBook B3 detachable will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 (up to 2.55 GHz with 8 cores) and the Adreno GPU 618.
Along with the Snapdragon platform, the convertible comes with either 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.
In terms of ports, there is a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Besides, there is a front 5.0MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. The device also has a 38WHrs battery.
The pricing and the availability of the Asus ExpertBook B3 detachable have not been announced by the company yet.
