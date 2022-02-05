Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED launched in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Asus
The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED in a single Star Black colour. Its chassis complies with US MIL-STD 810H standards.
Image: Asus
Out of the box, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED has a 13.3-inch OLED display built on a 16:9 aspect ratio. The resolution of the screen is FHD and its peak brightness is 300 nits.
Image: Asus
Under the hood, the Asus ExpertBook comes with the 11th Generation of Intel Core i7 or Intel Core i5 processors with up to 2.8GHz and 2.4GHz maximum frequency respectively. The processors are also accompanied with Intel UHD graphics.
Image: Asus
Since its hinge folds all the way up to 360 degrees, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED can also be used as a tablet, as it supports input via a stylus.
Image: Asus
While the keyboard on this device is backlit, it has a 1.5mm key-travel. Additionally, the device has an exclusive number pad, which is built-in to its touchpad. It can be seen in the image above.
Image: Asus
Along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD, the device starts at Rs. 1,39,000 in India and will be available to purchase on Asus' official website.
Image: Asus