Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED laptop launched in India: Check specifications and price
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with the world's first 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED HDR touchscreen with a 0.2ms response time. The display has a peak brightness of 550nits.
Under the hood, the laptop features up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and AMD Radeon graphics. Out of the box, the laptop runs on Windows 11.
Along with the processor, the laptop features up to 16GB of RAm and up to 1TB of SSD. For wireless connectivity, it also supports Wi-Fi 6.
The laptop features a touchscreen and can be used in more than one mode, as shown here. One can fold the laptop all the way up to 360 degrees to use it as a tablet.
The laptop weighs 1.40 kg and it is easy to carry around. Additionally, its width measures 15.9mm, which is thin when compared to other laptops in the segment.
Along with the ASUS NumberPad 2.0, fingerprint scanner and Type-C charging, the price of the laptop starts at Rs. 91,990 for the base model that comes with AMD Ryzen 5600H.
