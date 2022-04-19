Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition launched: Check price and specs here
Image: Asus
The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition comes with a 14-inch 2.8K display that is built on 16:10 aspect ratio and supports 90Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors.
Along with the processor, the laptop is equipped with up to 32GB of high-speed LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB SSD.
The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition is compliant with US Space Systems Command Standard.
ASUS has also equipped with a laptop with ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and contains numbers in the trackpad.
The laptop is available in a Space exclusive design, in the Zero-G Titanium colour. It starts at a price of $1,999 in the United States.
