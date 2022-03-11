At 62, how Neena Gupta is defying age to become the latest internet obsession
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
Popular actor Neena Gupta often breaks barriers in the world of fashion and stunned in a white and gold outfit, which she paired with sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
She was once seen in a military green dress, which she took to the next level as she added a bit of bling to it with a statement neckless.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
The actor took the traditional route with a royal blue saree, which she wore with a unique halter blouse.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
She opted for a more casual look as she donned a simple black jacket, with which she wore a pair of eye-catching neon pants.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
The actor stole the show in her elegant off-shoulder black dress, which she paired with a gold chain.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta
She stepped out in a simple pair of denim shorts and a casual pink shirt, with which she wore white sneakers.
Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta