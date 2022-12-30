Kritika Bansal
Dec 30 ,2022
At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement bash, Alia-Ranbir, Janhvi make glitzy entry
Image credit: ANI/ Instagram@varindertchawla
After Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got rokafied on Thursday, Mukesh Ambani threw a huge engagement bash that was attended by many Bollywood celebs.
Image credit: ANI
The star-studded affair saw the attendance of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently welcomed their first child Raha. The couple arrived with Ayan Mukerji.
Image credit: ANI
While Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in a black kurta set, his wife Alia looked gorgeous in an ice-blue sharara set.
Image credit: Instagram/@varindertchawla
'Gunjan Saxena' star Janhvi Kapoor was among the B-town celebs who attended the bash for the newly-engaged couple.
Image credit: ANI
Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a timeless ombre pink saree.
Image credit: ANI
Ranveer Singh also showed up at the party to congratulate Anant and Radhika with his fashion game on point like always.
Image credit: ANI
Ranveer Singh opted for a super chic look wrapped in a blingy blue velvet suit.
Image credit: ANI
