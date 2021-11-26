At Republic Economic Summit, Piyush Goyal details why India pulled out of RCEP trade deal
Image: Republic
"PM Modi and President Biden have elevated the India-US relationship to another level. We have decided to close old issues and move forward as trusted partners."
Image: Republic
"I don't believe repeal of farm laws should be taken as a setback; it should be taken as reconciliation and sign of a govt that listens. We have no ill will towards any farmer, they're our brothers and sisters"
Image: Republic
"Today, on every forum, India's voice has become an important and pre-eminent voice, and credit is to PM Modi for that, and as PM Modi says, the voice is that of 135 crore Indians"
Image: Republic
Recalling India's decision to not enter the RCEP trade deal, Piyush Goyal said, "India under PM Narendra Modi will protect the interests of Indians first."
Image: Republic
"We'd love to see every Indian citizen, every child born in India, get quality education, skills and opportunity."
Image: Republic