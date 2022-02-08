At what price Dhoni, Warne, Gilchrist were sold in 1st IPL auctions? See details
Rajasthan Royals bought legendary Australian spinner, Shane Warne, at his base price of Rs 450,000.
CSK may have picked the best player in the 1st IPL auctions as they bought MS Dhoni for Rs 1.5m, a player that has led the team to the title on four occasions.
Legendary wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist was bought for Rs 700,000 in the first IPL auctions in 2008.
KKR bought speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, for Rs 425,000 in the first edition of the IPL auctions in 2008.
Kings XI Punjab bought former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene for Rs 475,000.
Legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 600,000.
