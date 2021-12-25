Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 97th birth anniversary: Remembering the statesman and his journey
Atal Bihari Vajpayee is one of the most admired politicians and the 10th Prime Minister of the country. Today is his 97th birth anniversary and several events have been organised across India to mark the day.
A great statesman, Vajpayee served three terms as the Prime Minister of India. He functioned as the PM first for a short period of time in 1996, then from 1998 to 1999 for 13 months, and later a full term from 1999 to 2004.
There are several major steps that were taken under his tenure including the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, nuclear tests in May that made India a full-fledged nuclear power, inauguration bus to Lahore at Amritsar to bring peace between India and Pakistan, formation of three new states - Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.
A Bharat Ratna awardee, Vajpayee was a student of political science and law and had developed a keen interest in foreign affairs in college.
He had also undertaken upon a journalist's career, which was cut short in 1951 when he joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party.
The country's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, was vested upon Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1992. He was then conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the then president of India Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.
In 1994, he was also named India's 'Best Parliamentarian'. He died on August 16 in 2018 of age-related illness, however, he will always be known as an educated politician, a selfless social worker, forceful orator, poet and litterateur.
