Kritika Bansal
Jan 01 ,2023
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul celebrate New Year together amid wedding rumours
Image: Instagram/ klrahul
Sunil Shetty's daughter and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty was recently spotted partying with her boyfriend and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on New Year's Eve.
Image: Instagram/ klrahul
Athiya and KL Rahul have been dating for quite some time and the new pictures come amid rumours of the couple's wedding.
Image: Instagram/ athiyashetty
The celeb couple ringed in the New Year together with a group of friends in Dubai.
Image: Instagram/ athiyashetty
The duo was clicked with their friend Sonali Fabiani and her husband. Sonali shared several pictures from their night on her Instagram.
Image: Instagram/ Sonali Fabiani
Athiya and KL Rahul were looking stunning while twinning in black. The couple looked adorable while hugging and smiling for the camera.
Image: Instagram/ athiyashetty
Athiya and KL Rahul posed with a friend in a red room. Both Athiya and KL Rahul shared the photo on their Instagram stories.
Image: Instagram/ klrahul
