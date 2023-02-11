Hardika Gupta

Feb 11 ,2023

Athiya Shetty looks uber cool in her latest outing; see photos
Varinder Chawla
Newlywed Athiya Shetty recently stepped out in the city. Varinder Chawla
She was spotted outside a salon in Bandra. Varinder Chawla
This is Athiya's second public appearance after her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. Varinder Chawla
The actress sported a blue shirt teamed with blue distressed denim. Varinder Chawla
The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress wore slides and looked uber cool. Varinder Chawla
Find Out More