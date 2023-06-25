Simple Vishwakarma
Jun 25 ,2023
Athiya Shetty shares post-card worthy photos from Sweden
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
Actor Athiya Shetty delighted her fans by sharing snapshots from her memorable Sweden Diaries on Friday.
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
One of the photos gave a glimpse into Athiya's stylish wardrobe, featuring an array of dresses, bags, and shoes.
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
In another captivating selfie, Athiya donned a fashionable snake-printed shirt paired with black trousers, exuding confidence and style.
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
Athiya appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the lush green pathways in one of the pictures, embracing the beauty of nature.
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
Additionally, she shared an image where her happiness and radiance were palpable as she explored the stunning location.
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
Alongside the mesmerizing visuals, Athiya expressed her gratitude to Sweden, writing, "Sweden, you’ve been swell 🇸🇪🧇☀️".
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
Athiya also shared a glimpse of a hot air balloon flying high, adding an adventurous touch to her Sweden Diaries.
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
Overall, Athiya's Sweden Diaries showcased her vibrant personality, fashion choices, and her undeniable love for travel and exploration.
Source: @athiyashetty/Instagram
Find Out More