Nitish Vashishtha
Jan 28 ,2023
Athiya Shetty shares unseen photos from her wedding festivities with KL Rahul
athiyashetty/Instagram
Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and posted pictures from wedding festivities.
athiyashetty/Instagram
Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty was also in the pictures, performing a wedding ritual in a cream-safron saree.
athiyashetty/Instagram
Athiya Shetty wore an elegant pink and cream saree with heavy golden adornments.
athiyashetty/Instagram
In a picture, she holds beetle leaves in her hands which are laden with beautiful mehendi patterns.
athiyashetty/Instagram
She concluded the post with a picture of herself clutching onto her now-husband, KL Rahul.
athiyashetty/Instagram
Find Out More