Athletes to musicians, 6 famous Ukrainian celebs who took up arms to defend their country
Image: Instagram/@stako_s, @TheaSams/Twitter
Sergiy Stakhovsky, the former world No 31 in men’s Tennis has volunteered to join the army amid Russian invasion
Image: Instagram/@stako_s
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk flew back to Ukraine amid invasion to join the Kyiv Territorial Defence force.
Image: Instagram/@usykaa
Boxing legends Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have reportedly said they are "ready to die" for Ukraine as the conflict with Russia continues.
Image: Instagram/@klitschko
Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the lead singer of the acclaimed band BoomBox, has volunteered to join the forces to defend his homeland.
Image: @TheaSams/Twitter
Former Liverpool forward Andriy Voronin reportedly said he's willing to take up arms and fight with the Ukrainian armed forces.
Image: Instagram/@voroninandrey
Former Arsenal player Oleg Luzhny told Sky Sports that he is ready to take up arms to fight the Russian invasion.
Image: Instagram/@zhanbeleniuk