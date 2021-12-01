Atrangi Re, Cobra Kai and more movies and shows to look out for in December
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar/@cobrakaiseries
Abhishek Bachchan's highly-anticipated movie, 'Bob Biswas,' will be a spin-off to the 2012 movie, 'Kahaani' and will premiere on 3 December 2021 on ZEE5
Image: Instagram/@bachchan
'Aarya 2', featuring Sushmita Sen in the lead, will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 10 December 2021
Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
'Cobra Kai' season 4 is set to be released on 31 December 2021 and it has also been renewed for a fifth season
Image: Instagram/@cobrakaiseries
'Don't Look Up' is the upcoming American satirical science fiction black comedy movie that will hit the Netflix screens on 24 December 2021
Image: Instagram/@dontlookupfilm
'Atrangi Re,' featuring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December 2021
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
'La Casa de Papel' or 'Money Heist' fifth and the final part will be released on Netflix on 3 December 2021
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
'Inside Edge' has been renewed for the third season and will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 3 December 2021
Image: Instagram/@insideedgeamazon