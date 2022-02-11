'Attack on Titan' to 'Overlord', upcoming animes to watch-out-for on OTT
Image: Instagram/@attackontitan
'Overlord' season 4 - This dark fantasy manga written by Kugane Maruyama is likely to be released in July 2022.
Image: Instagram/@overlordnity
'The Devil Is a Part-Timer!' season 2 trailer has already created a massive buzz among anime fans. Fans can expect the new season to be released in 2022.
Image: Instagram/generalalciel
'The Rising of the Shield Hero' Season 2 is scheduled for a release in April 2022. Along with this the makers have also officially announced the addition of a third season.
Image: Instagram/@risingshieldhero
While a more specific date is not confirmed, the Season 6 of 'My Hero Academia' is likely to be released in October 2022.
Image: Instagram/@plusultra
An anime television version of the popular Japanese manga, 'Chainsaw Man' is set to premiere in 2022. However, the exact release isn't confirmed yet.
Image: Instagram/@chainsawman.official
'Spy × Family' is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. An anime television series adaptation of the series will premiere in April 2022.