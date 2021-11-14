AUS vs NZ: 3 key player battles to watch out for in the T20 World Cup 2021 final
Image: AP
Daryl Mitchell vs Mitchell Starc will be interesting to see as Starc is Australia’s second highest wicket-taker with nine wickets, while Mitchell is New Zealand’s top scorer with 197 runs.
Image: AP/Instagram- @cricketaustralia
The battle of the leg spinners, Adam Zampa vs Ish Sodhi will be witnessed in the match as both Zampa has taken 12 wickets so far, while Sodhi follows with nine scalps to his name.
Image: AP
Probably the biggest battle of the night would be Trent Boult vs David Warner, as Warner is Australia's top scorer with 236 runs, while Boult is at the top with 11 wickets.
Instagram Image-@t20worldcup/@cricketaustralia/ICC