Anirban Sarkar
Mar 07 ,2023
Australia probable XI in 4th test against India
Image: BCCI
Travis Head will open the batting in the fourth Test
Image: BCCI
Usman Khawaja is expected to open the batting alongside Travis Head
Image: BCCI
Marnus Labuschagne will look to continue his good run
Image: BCCI
Steve Smith will lead the Aussie side in Pat Cummins' absence`
Image: BCCI
Peter Handscomb has been quite impressive in the Border-Gavaskar trophy
Image: AP
Cameron Green is expected to play a part in the last and final Test
Image: BCCI
Alex Carey will be behind the stumps in the Ahmedabad Test
Image: BCCI
Mitchell Starc's left arm pace could prove to be a handful for India
Image: BCCI
Nathan Lyon will spearhead the Australian bowling in the fourth Test
Image: BCCI
Todd Murphy will be aiming to replicate his form in the fourth Test
Image: BCCI
Matthew Kuhnemann will complete the Australian bowling lineup
Image: BCCI
