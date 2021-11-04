Australia vs Bangladesh: 3 key player battles to look forward to in T20 World Cup match
Image: AP/T20worldcup.com/ICC
Glenn Maxwell will have to be at the top of his game when he comes up against left-arm fast-medium bowler Mustafizur Rahman.
Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC
Naim Sheikh has been the brightest player in Bangladesh's batting lineup but will have a tough time when he comes up against Josh Hazlewood.
Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC
David Warner has finally found his feet and scored a half-century against Sri Lanka and will be hoping to carry on performing well when he faces Mahedi Hasan.
Image: T20worldcup.com/ICC