Australia vs Bangladesh: 5 Batsmen to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Image: T2O World Cup / Twitter
Aaron Finch is the leading run-getter for Australia in T20 World Cup and will look to carry good form against struggling Bangladesh.
Image: T20 World Cup / Twitter
With no Shakib Al Hasan in the team, Mushfiqur Rahim will the key batsman in the middle order and will look to tackle Adam Zampa's spin threat.
Image: Bangladesh Cricket / Instagram
Glenn Maxwell can single-handedly change the course of the match and so Bangladesh bowlers will look to stop the all-rounder from scoring.
Image: T20 World Cup / Twitter
Despite Bangladesh's poor performance, Mohammad Naim has had a good tournament and is the leading run-getter for the team.
Image: T20 World Cup / Twitter
David Warner has just one half-century in three matches and will look to add more runs to his tally against struggling Bangladesh bowlers.
Image: Cricket.com.au/ Twitter