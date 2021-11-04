Australia vs Bangladesh: 5 bowlers to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Australian bowler Adam Zampa has taken most wickets for his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The spinning tracks in the UAE makes him one of the most lethal bowlers in the tournament.
Taskin Ahmed is one of the best bowlers for his side in competition. He has taken 5 wickets in as many matches. He will be key for Bangladesh in tonight's clash.
Josh Hazlewood came to the World Cup on the back of some brilliant performances for CSK in the IPL. He is in great form and is definitely one of the top players to watch out for.
Shoriful Islam looked in great form during Bangladesh's recently concluded series against Zimbabwe and Australia. Shoriful has 3 wickets in 3 games.
Mitchell Starc has picked 4 wickets in the first 3 games he has played in the 2021 T20 World Cup. In order for Australia to succeed, Starc will have to do continue taking wickets with the new ball and in the death.
