Australia vs Sri Lanka: Top 5 players to watch out for in T20 World Cup match
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Charith Asalanka scored 80 runs against Bangladesh in last match and will look to continue his fine form against Australia as well.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Glenn Maxwell can single-handedly turn matches with his explosive batting and so Sri Lanka will look to contain the Australian
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Wanindu Hasaranga can trouble the Australian batting lineup with his spin and can also score runs with the bat.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Josh Hazelwood bowled well against South Africa and can trouble Sri Lanka batting lineup with his line and length.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter
Adam Zampa already has two wickets in the tournament so far and will look to add more wickets to his tally.
Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter