Australia vs West Indies: 4 players who impressed during T20 World Cup match
David Warner scored a gusty unbeaten 89 to help the Aussies beat WI by eight wickets.
Mitchell Marsh stitched a partnership with Warner and scored a 32-ball 53 to help Aussies beat West Indies.
Josh Hazlewood did the damage with the ball picking up four wickets.
Captain Kieron Pollard scored a 31-ball 44, but that wasn't enough as the Aussies beat West Indies comfortably.
